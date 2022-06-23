One Hospitalized in Crash on Lee Center Road, Woman, 92, Ticketed
A violent crash sent an SUV spinning into a tree on a country road in Oneida County sending one person the hospital.
The crash happened in the town of Westernville at the crossing of Stokes-Lee Center Road and Thomas Road. That's according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office who ticketed 92-year-old June Aikens of Rome with failing to yield the right or way. Deputies says the accident happened as Aikens was attempting to cross Stokes-Lee Center Road.
Aikens vehicle was spun off the road and into a tree after it was hit by a pickup truck. The truck then wound up hitting the guard rail, sending the driver, a 39-year-old woman from Westernville, to the hospital. Deputies say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
A passenger in the pickup and Aikens were uninjured.
