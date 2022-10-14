A two vehicle crash on a country road in Central New York injured one man, and the collision appears to have scared off his dog who was in the vehicle with him. Authorities are now sharing a description and photo of the dog in hopes it will be found soon.

The accident happened on Trenton Road in the town of Marcy on Thursday night just after 7:00 p.m., according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 39-year-old Mitchell Clark of Remsen lost control of his pickup and crossed a double yellow line, colliding with a Jeep operated by Dave Hooker, 39, of Trenton.

Clark's vehicle rolled over and landed on it's roof but he was not injured. Hooker's vehicle was left spinning and he would be taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say Hooker was traveling with his 'Bernadoodle' dog inside the vehicle. However, the dog ran off after the violent crash, deputies said.

photo of missing dog following Marcy motor vehicle accident - via Oneida County Sheriff's Office

The pup, approximately 9 months old, is named 'Chunk Norris' and is said to be very friendly with both adults and children, a release from the Sheriff's Office said. Anyone who has seen the dog is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 315-736-0141.

Deputies say Clark was issued a ticket in connection with the accident.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

