2 New Deaths, 17 More Cases Reported in Oneida County

Two more Oneida County lives have been claimed by the coronavirus.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced Thursday the county's overall death toll had grown to 37. One of the deaths announced Thursday involved a patient at an area nursing home, he said. And, 17 more county residents have tested positive bringing the overall number of lab confirmed cases involving county reisdents to 819.

Oneida County also announced the following possible public exposure incidents during Thursday's update. Each occurred on May 15 (last Friday):

Time of exposure: 10:00am – 11:00am Place of exposure: Dollar General Address of exposure: Petersboro St Vernon Wore mask: yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20 Time of exposure: 11:00am -1:30pm Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20 Time of exposure: 2:00pm – 3:00pm Place of exposure: Dollar General Address of exposure: Chenango Ave. S., Clinton Wore mask: yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20

During Thursday's daily briefing, Picente also discussed what he called a 'Restaurant Rescue Plan.' It may allow for zoing and open container restrictions to be temporarily lifted as a way to help local restaurants and retails.

