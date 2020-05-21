2 New Deaths, 17 More Cases Reported in Oneida County
Two more Oneida County lives have been claimed by the coronavirus.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced Thursday the county's overall death toll had grown to 37. One of the deaths announced Thursday involved a patient at an area nursing home, he said. And, 17 more county residents have tested positive bringing the overall number of lab confirmed cases involving county reisdents to 819.
Oneida County also announced the following possible public exposure incidents during Thursday's update. Each occurred on May 15 (last Friday):
Time of exposure: 10:00am – 11:00am
Place of exposure: Dollar General
Address of exposure: Petersboro St Vernon
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20
Time of exposure: 11:00am -1:30pm
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20
Time of exposure: 2:00pm – 3:00pm
Place of exposure: Dollar General
Address of exposure: Chenango Ave. S., Clinton
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20
During Thursday's daily briefing, Picente also discussed what he called a 'Restaurant Rescue Plan.' It may allow for zoing and open container restrictions to be temporarily lifted as a way to help local restaurants and retails.
