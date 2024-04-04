2 New York Diners Featured on ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Now Among Most Highly-Rated Restaurants

Two New York restaurants that made people gag when they appeared on "Kitchen Nightmares" have not only turned themselves around, they're now among the most highly-rated.

If you found yourself wondering what happened to the restaurants after their reality TV fame died down, you're not alone. We wanted those with insufferable owners to go down while we hoped those who took Ramsay's brutal advice to heart managed to survive.

Turns out the restaurants that genuinely wanted the celebrity chef's help are still going strong decades after they first appeared on the show. There are several that went on to become top-reviewed restaurants.

But which former hellholes managed to snag the best reviews of all? Two of the top 10 are from New York. One was previously caught serving guests 3-day-old food while the other was so bad, customers were chased out for their own safety.

Old Food and Food Coloring

Courtesy of Fox Courtesy of Fox loading...

Diwan, located in Port Washington, NY, was featured in the season 8 finale of "Kitchen Nightmares" during the episode that aired on December 4, 2023. The restaurant was once a powerhouse for Indian cuisine, but its luck took a nasty turn during the COVID-19 pandemic and it began hemorrhaging money.

Ramsay really let the owner have it and even enforced new health and safety measures after they had the audacity to serve him 3-day-old food. He also emptied out the freezers after finding the owner was hoarding meat and chewed everyone a new you-know-what after learning food dye was added to plates to make them look more flavorful.

You can check out the highlighted clip below:

Since appearing on the show, Diwan is now one of the most highly-rated restaurants to appear on the series. It currently boasts an overall rating of 86.8 percent on TripAdvisor and 4.4 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews.

You can watch the full episode HERE.

"Death Trap" Diner Served Foamy Chicken

Jeff Niera / FOX Jeff Niera / FOX loading...

The Bel Aire Diner in Astoria, NY, is another story of restaurant triumph. It was featured in the first episode of Season 8, which aired on September 25, 2023.

The eatery was struggling after two brothers inherited the restaurant from their retiring parents, who ran it since 1965. The diner was open 24 hours a day and boasted a 40-page menu.

When Ramsay was brought in to fix the mess, he chased out the customers after finding rancid meat in the freezer.

Watch the highlighted clip below:



Since appearing on "Kitchen Nightmares," the Bel Aire Diner managed to turn its luck around after following the Gordon Ramsay way. The restaurant condensed its menu and also shortened its hours of operation.

Currently, it has an overall rating of 79.9% on TripAdvisor and 4.2 stars out of 5 on Google Reviews.

You can watch the full episode HERE.

Other Top-Rated Success Stories

Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring KitchenAid® Culinary Demonstrations Presented By MasterCard® - Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE Neilson Barnard loading...

QR code generator QRFY compiled the list of the top 10 restaurants to emerge from "Kitchen Nightmares." Coming in 1st place was Oceana Grill in New Orleans, which appeared in the fourth season of the series back in 2011.

Second place went to Diwan, while Le Bistro in Lighthouse Point, Florida, rounded out the top 3. Its episode aired in 2010.

Marc Pocar, a QRFY spokesperson, said of the study, "Although they will have gained a lot of publicity just from the show, it is clear that there has been a lot of effort taken by these establishments behind-the-scenes to maintain their success, continuing to implement Ramsay's advice."

Below are the top 10:

Oceana Grill - New Orleans, Louisiana Diwan - Port Washington, New York Le Bistro - Lighthouse Point, Florida Pantaleone's - Denver, Colorado Spanish Pavilion - Harrison, New Jersey Bel Aire Diner - Astoria, New York Olde Hitching Post - Hanson, Massachusetts Spin a Yarn Steakhouse - Fremont, California The Greek at the Harbor - Ventura Harbor, California Leone's - Montclair, New Jersey

Have you been to any of these restaurants? Let us know in the comments below.

Get our free mobile app

17 Upstate New York Restaurants On Your 2024 Bucket List You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Which ones should you try in 2024? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

The 5 Most Highly Rated/Most Expensive Restaurants In New York These are the top 5 highest rated and most expensive restaurants in New York. The research by Restaurant Furniture is in and each of these establishments either a 2 star or 3 star Michelin rating. Gallery Credit: Karolyi