Oneida County's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is closing in on 400.

Twenty additional cases announced by County Executive Anthony Picente's Office on Sunday brings the number to date to 373. Fortunately, the county reported no new deaths, after three more were reported in Saturday's daily update.

There are currently 30 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19, county officials said. Twenty-seven in the county, and three outside.

Additionally, health officials are notifying the public of a handful of possible exposures at Utica businesses, labeling them 'medium' risk incidents.

One resident who recently tested positive visited three separate public locations on April 22 (this past Wednesday) - between noon and 3:00p.m.:

Lowes located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica

Walmart located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica

Senshine Market located at 600 Culver Ave. in Utica

Those who may have been at the store during that time should self monitor for symptoms through May 6.

Also, another recently confirmed person was at the Tractor Supply on Horatio Street in Utica on April 19 (last Sunday) between 10:00 and 11:00a.m. Those who may have been at the store during that time should self monitor for symptoms through May 3.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------