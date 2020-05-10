2020 Project Fibonacci STEAM Conference Being Rescheduled

The fifth annual Project Fibonacci STEAM Leadership Conference for students that had been planned in Rome for summer 2020 will now be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Project Fibonacci representatives have regretfully decided “it is in everyone’s best interest" to move the conference to a later date in an announcement on their website:

Of course, the quarantine is the major consideration impacting the decision. Student health and safety are the most crucial factors, but other issues impact this decision."

This year’s conference had been expected to occur in late July/early August.

School closures as well as the announced reduction in NY State Education Department funding made it extremely difficult to secure scholar nominations and related COSER funding, which makes it possible for many students to attend.

Although we are working to secure grants to support student enrollment, we recognize that grant awards will become significantly reduced or entirely unavailable as these groups work tirelessly to ensure that the basic sustenance needs of community members are satisfied. Project Fibonacci® recognizes these more imperative current needs and has been working to lend support as well."

The organization plans to “be ready for 2021 with our one-week STEAM Leadership Conference.” All current nominations will be honored for future Project Fibonacci STEAM events.

Project Fibonacci is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to STEAM education as a catalyst for workforce preparedness and economic growth. Young scholars from throughout the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Western New York, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, North Country, Capital District, Hudson Valley, Long Island and New York City regions of New York come together year-round to participate and collaborate in fun STEAM learning opportunities conducted or supported by The Project Fibonacci Foundation.