Cuomo Says 92 Percent Of First COVID Vaccine Doses Administered

Governor Andrew Cuomo says 92 percent of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to New York state health care distribution sites have been administered.

1.5 million first doses have been received and 1.4 million have been administered.

Cuomo says the delivery of the week eight allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.

"New York has a vast network of providers and pop up sites capable of distributing 100,000 vaccine doses per day. The problem we continue to see is, our operational capacity for administering the vaccine quickly and fairly, and the demand for the vaccine among more than 7 million eligible New Yorkers far exceeds the supply," Cuomo said. "Yesterday, we learned our supply will increase by more than 20 percent and that's really great news."

The governor also announced today that 35 community-based COVID vaccination sites will be coming online this week.

The sites located at churches, community centers and public housing complexes, are expected to vaccinate over 25,000 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week.

Sites will open in the Mohawk Valley at the Parkway Rec Center and at Mohawk Valley Community College’s Rome campus.

They’ll be open this Saturday and Sunday.

The sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.

Meanwhile, the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York show the state positivity rate at 4.6 percent.

COVID hospitalizations are at 8,082 and there were 160 fatalities on Tuesday.