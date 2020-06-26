Utica Area’s 2020 Remsen Barn Festival Canceled

The Remsen Barn Festival has been canceled for 2020 due to the Coronavirus.

The annual festival draws tens of thousands of shoppers and hundreds of vendors had been scheduled for September 26th – September 27th. The festival committee made an announcement on their website with the news.

A virtual event will possibly be held in its place, but a decision has not yet been made. More details will be released if the committee chooses to move forward with an online event.

The festival is expected to resume in 2021. You'll be able to stock up on amazing mustards and crafts then.

The Remsen Barn Festival is an arts and crafts festival with over 250 exhibitors and a variety of food and entertainment. The festival has been held each year, rain or shine, during the 4th full weekend in September on Main Street in Remsen. This will be the first time in the 40 years the festival has been happening that it has been cancelled.

