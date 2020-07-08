NASCAR Not Coming To Watkins Glen In 2020

NASCAR will not be coming to Watkins Glen in 2020 due to the Coronavirus.

According to My Twin Tiers, "Go Bowling at The Glen" was originally scheduled for August 16th 2020, but that race won't happen now:

The historic races on Daytona’s road course will replace NASCAR’s annual visit to Watkins Glen International, as New York state health and safety regulations cannot allow for the previously scheduled NASCAR weekend to happen there at this time."

Ticketholders for the Watkins Glen International NASCAR weekend will automatically receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase. NASCAR is also offering an additional 20% of the total amount paid in their account within the next 5-7 days. That credit can be applied to a future NASCAR race event in 2020 or 2021 at a NASCAR-owned track.

“This is an unprecedented time in the history of our nation and Watkins Glen International,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “The dynamic situation we are all confronting is impacting our daily lives and activities in unimaginable ways. While we are disappointed we will not experience NASCAR in New York this year, as we look broadly at the current pandemic in our country and around the world, we must focus first on everyone’s safety and well-being as NASCAR seeks the best way to continue delivering a remarkable on-track product week after week.”

This is a developing story, and we will update when more information is provided.