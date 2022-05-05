21 Displaced After Multi-Family House Fire In Herkimer
Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross are providing emergency aid to 21 people following a multi-family house fire on North Main Street in Herkimer.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities like shelter, food and clothing to 17 adults and four children – ages 5, 6, 8 and 12.
Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services, and comfort kits containing personal care items. At least one resident is eligible for Veterans’ services.
In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.
The fire at 236 North Main Street was reported just before 11:30 Wednesday night.
Most of the damage was confined to the third-floor, with the fire destroying everything on that floor.
The first and second floors of the building sustained significant water damage
Everyone got out of the building safely and there were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Firefighters from several departments responded to the fire including Herkimer, Little Falls, Ilion, East Herkimer, Cedarville, Salisbury and Dolgeville.
HOW TO HELP
The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central & Northern New York. Please visitredcross.orgor call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.
You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now atredcross.org/volunteer.
FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein Killed In The Line Of Duty
15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2022
Paul Bunyan Statues in New York