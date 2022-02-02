21-Year-Old Murder Victim in Richmondville Identified

The New York State Police is confirming the identity of the victim of a shooting incident that took place at the end of January.

Twenty-one-year-old Connor E. Delaney of Richmondville was found dead inside a home on January 29, 2022.

Troopers responded to a 911 call at a home located at 359 Hite Road in Richmondville at approximately 11:19m on Saturday. The 911 call was for an "unknown disturbance." Troopers say they found a man dead at the scene soon after their arrival. They say it appeared that he was the victim of an apparent homicide.

Although police are still looking for answers they do believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. They are, however, unclear a possible motive for the alleged killing.

An autopsy confirmed that Delaney died as a result of gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

Police say that the investigation remains active. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation or the possible identity of a suspect in this case is asked to call State Police. Calls may be kept confidential.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At this time a suspect has not been publicly identified. However, once a suspect is named, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

