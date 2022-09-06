Authorities are investigation a crash in Lewis County that took the life of a young man.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to Worth Road in the town of Montague, New York at approximately 4:24pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022 for a report of a UTV crash. Lewis County Search and Rescue assisted at the scene.

Worth Road in Montague, New York via Google Maps (September 2022) Worth Road in Montague, New York via Google Maps (September 2022) loading...

Police say that the results of their preliminary investigation revealed that 21-year-old James M. Jobson-Wagar of Dexter, New York was driving a 2022 Can-Am Maverick UTV east on Worth Road when he allegedly "lost control at a hillcrest, exited the roadway, and struck a tree." Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt prior to the crash.

It is not known what initially caused Jobson-Wagar to lose control of the vehicle.

He was brought to Lewis County Hospital and subsequently airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was listed in critical condition upon arrival.

The following day, September 5, 2022, Jobson-Wagar succumbed to his injuries.

No other injuries were reported and it is not believed, at this time, that any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police say the investigation is continuing. Witnesses or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation should call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

