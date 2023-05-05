Man Ejected, Killed in Route 26 Crash – NYSP Investigating

A Carthage man was killed in a one vehicle crash along Route 26 in Jefferson County.

State Police say the 54-year-old Peter Schroy of Carthage was operating a pickup truck on Rt. 26 in the town of Champion when his vehicle exited the road and the road shoulder before striking several trees along the roadway. His passenger, 56-year-old Donald Gerber - also of Carthage - was ejected during the incident was pronounced dead at the scene, state troopers said.

The crash occurred shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night, police said. Investigators are continuing to examine what led to the truck leaving the roadway but believe speed was a factor, troopers aid.

Schroy was airlifted to SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for what troopers described as serious but non-life threatening injuries.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the West Carthage Fire Department and the Carthage Police Department.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]