24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Pickup Truck in Parish
A young man has lost his life following a motorcycle crash on Sunday in the Oswego County town of Parish, New York.
Police say 24-year-old Joseph W. Bucci from Central Square, New York was driving a 2008 Honda motorcycle west on County Route 26 at approximately 9:21pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022. According to a written release from the New York State Police, 64-year-old Mark D. Mann – also from Central Square – was driving a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck “south on Kipp Road and making a left-hand turn when the motorcycle struck the front end of the pickup truck.”
The incident took place at the intersection of County Route 26 and Kipp Road.
Police say, “Bucci was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mann and a 64-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.”
Mann tested negative for drug or alcohol impairment by a drug recognition expert from the New York State Police. The results were negative.
The investigation is continuing.
Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police.
Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. No charges have been filed in this case as of this posting. Should that change, however, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]