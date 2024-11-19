NYSP: 26 Arrested with Illegal Guns, 1,541 Packets of Fentanyl

New York State Police just made a major illegal gun and drug bust in Upstate New York that will take several potentially lethal drugs and guns off the streets. Troopers say they've arrested 26 people in the bust in an effort to target the distribution of illegal guns.

Troopers say, on November 8, 2024, a multi-agency operation resulted in the arrest of 26 subjects for 49 felonies and 28 misdemeanor offenses relating to various crimes including, but not limited to, burglaries, firearms, narcotics possession, and arrest warrants. During the operation, a total of 40 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of fentanyl, 3.3 grams of crack cocaine, and 1,541 individual packets of fentanyl were seized. Also seized were four assault rifles, three handguns, one shotgun, and seven high-capacity magazines.

State Police is withholding the names of those charged at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Police say, the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit – Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit (GTIU), State Police Aviation, Special Operations Response Team, along with Investigators and Troopers out of Troop D partnered with the City of Syracuse Police Department, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Onondaga County Crime Analysis Center, and the New York State Department of Corrections & Community Supervision to conduct a gun interdiction operation in an effort to combat crimes involving illegal firearms in the city of Syracuse and the surrounding area.

Troopers remind New Yorkers that gun trafficking is the illegal buying, selling, manufacturing, or transporting of firearms, often to move weapons from a legal to an illegal market. It's a serious crime that can be linked to other illegal activities, such as human trafficking and drug trafficking. If you are aware of gun trafficking activity, please contact the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Syracuse at 315-366-6000, or submit a tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at this web link.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

