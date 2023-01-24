Several ounces of cocaine and heroin/fentanyl were confiscated by New York State Police as part of a several-days long effort to crackdown on illegal drug and weapons trafficking in the city of Syracuse and town of Salina.

The four-day operation conducted by NYSP's Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) out of Troop D used five teams of officers who conducted 310 traffic stops, searched more than 53 vehicles (impounded nine), issued nearly 150 traffic tickets, made 5 DWI arrests and returned a haul of hard drugs and illegal guns, police officials say.

The detail was conducted last week, from Wednesday through Saturday (Jan. 18-22).

In all, Troopers say they seized:

12.9 ounces (367 grams) of Cocaine

10.6 ounces (301.5 grams) of heroin/fentanyl

4.5 grams of MDMA

Oxycodone Pills

97 grams of Cannabis

$7,446 in US currency

10 illegally possessed firearms/weapons

Additionally, a stolen car was recovered, police said.

It lead to more than 50 charges being filed against 11 different individuals. State Police officials said they aren't releasing the names of those charged because the cases are being referred to the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to conduct long-term investigations into narcotics and weapons trafficking in CNY.

Police say charges range from felonies to misdemeanors and include charges like criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a forged instrument, criminal possesino of a controlled substance, and more.

The following weapons were seized during the operation:

1 Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun with a fully loaded extended magazine

1-9mm Ruger fully loaded with a 15-round magazine

FN 503 9mm semi-auto handgun with a fully loaded magazine

Browning Arms A-BOLT .7mm caliber rifle

Remington Wingmaster 870 shotgun

Barrett Firearms 50 Cal. rifle Model 99,

Bushmaster model XM15-E2S .22 Cal rifle

Remington Model 700 .338 rifle with a magazine

Glock 19 Gen 4, 9 mm handgun, loaded with a 30-round magazine modified with a switch for full automatic action

Intratec 9mm Lugar handgun model AB-10 loaded with an extended magazine capable of accepting more than ten rounds

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

