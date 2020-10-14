Law enforcement frustrations continue when it comes to bail reform and the state's new discovery laws. The Onieda County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday a massive drug bust in the Town of New Hartford. They also announced they had to release the suspects immediately following the Tuesday raid.

According to officials, a search warrant was executed at 3854 Oneida Street in New Hartford. The warrant was issued following a two month long investigation into the sale of cocaine, prescription drugs, lysergic acid diethylamide or LSD, Marijuana and other THC related products.

Investigators with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Narcotics team along with the Metro SWAT team conducted the search warrant, according to officials. The Sheriff's Office says a large quantity of street drugs were found at the resident, along with a large amount of cash believed to be alleged proceeds from the sale of the illicit drugs.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says due to new New York State discovery laws, the investigators in this case were required to release the suspect immediately following the execution of the search warrant, without charging the person. Officials say the case will now go to an Oneida County Grand Jury and if the members decide the evidence warrants charges, an arrest warrant will be issued and law enforcement will have to locate the suspect and make an arrest.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by several other departments including members of the Forensic Identification Unit, the Road Patrol Unit and members of the New Hartford Police Department. The identity of the individual who was the subject of the search warrant is not being released at this time.