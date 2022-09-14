29-Year-Old Killed in Two-Car Crash in Delaware, New York

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash in New York's Sullivan County.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash at approximately 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The collision took place near Jeffersonville North Branch Road in the town of Delaware, New York.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of a "(preliminary) investigation revealed that a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, operated by (62-year-old) David Slemmer from the town of Callicoon, was traveling northbound on Jeffersonville North Branch Road when for unknown reasons he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a 2020 Chevrolet, operated by (29-year-old) Erek Cruz from the town of Thompson."

The New York State Police says Erek Cruz was pronounced deceased at the scene.

David Slemmer was brought to Garnet Medical Center with spinal injuries.

This investigation is active.

Witnesses, drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area at the time of the incident, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

