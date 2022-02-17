3 Arrests, Multiple Tickets After ‘Operation Clean Streets’ in Ilion and Herkimer
Multiple police agencies joined forces and arrested several Central New Yorkers during Operation Clean Streets.
The Ilion Police Department, Herkimer Police Department, and the New York State Police launched the initiative on February 11, 2022 in an effort to fight drug and firearms offenses in the area covered jointly by those agencies.
Twelve traffic tickets were issued during the initiative. In addition three arrests were made.
Police say 29-year-old Daniel J. Tournear of Utica was found to be carrying a loaded .40 caliber pistol, cocaine, and a digital scale. He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Class B felony, two counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Class C felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E felony)
Following arraignment he was sent to the Herkimer County Jail on $15,000 bail.
Michael R. Amadon, a 32-year-old man from Ilion, was allegedly found carrying a loaded .22 caliber rifle and cocaine. Police say that Amadon had multiple warrants outstanding. He was also charged with possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, which is a misdemeanor, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, also a misdemeanor. Amadon was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Ilion Court at a later date. He was then turned over to the New York State Police for outstanding warrants.
Brenda J. Worden, a 49-year-old from Ilion was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the City of Utica. She was turned over to the Utica Police Department.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.