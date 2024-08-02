People who visit these two Central New York towns say they feel right at home because of how cozy and charming they are.

Have you ever visited a new place and felt the urge to move there because of how wonderful everything was? Apparently people across the nation fight the urge to move to these picturesque towns in our neck of the woods because they are, as they say, the definition of perfection.

One such place that tempted me to pack my bags and move was the sleepy town of Warren, Vermont, because of its astounding beauty and tight-knit community that you think only exists in movies.

Roughly 4,000 seasoned travelers weighed in on the towns where they also felt the call to look up homes on Zillow and relocate in a new survey by ElectricityPrices.com.

These well-traveled folks were asked to name the town where they felt the most welcome. Respondents said they would absolutely return to some places because of how friendly the people were, from providing directions when lost to chatting them up at a store or restaurant.

The Finger Lakes hotspot Skaneateles made the cut of the nation's 150 most welcoming towns for newcomers, scoring a 108th place finish.

The study raved:

Skaneateles is a picturesque town on the shores of Skaneateles Lake, celebrated for its natural beauty but another defining feature of Skaneateles is the friendliness of its people. Newcomers are welcomed with open arms and quickly find themselves part of the community. The residents of Skaneateles are always ready to offer a helping hand, share local traditions, and include new faces in town events like the Skaneateles Winterfest and the Skaneateles Antique and Classic Boat Show.

The other CNY town to make the roundup was, shockingly, a place that attracts some of the most tourists: Cooperstown.

Apparently, those wanting to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame were enchanted by the clean and beautiful town, which rests right at the tip of shimmering Otsego Lake.

"Cooperstown, widely recognized for the Baseball Hall of Fame, is a historic town where friendliness is a hallmark of the community. Newcomers are often struck by the genuine kindness and hospitality of the residents," the study explained about the tourist town's shocking finish.

The only other New York town to make the roundup was Rhinebeck, which placed in 41st. The Dutchess County town received high marks for its rich "cultural heritage and history." Apparently, people who live there "are always eager to include new members in social gatherings and town events."

As for the town that ranked #1 was a little place I know very well, as it was my old stomping grounds nearly a decade ago when I first joined the radio industry. Hats off to Stockbridge, MA, which is nestled in the Berkshires.

That town is extremely cozy and looks like it belongs in a Hallmark movie. If you ever need an adorable winter escape - either Warren, VT, or Stockbridge will do you right.

Where's your favorite home away from home? Let us know using the app below.

