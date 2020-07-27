3 New Deaths, More Cases in Oneida County
Oneida County health officials are reporting three new COVID-19 deaths.
The latest release of local numbers Monday said two of those three new fatalities were of nursing home residents. The county's death toll from the virus is now at 115.
Additionally, the county says it has been notified of 14 new, lab-confirmed coronavirus cases. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases to date is now approaching 2,000 - it is currently 1,986.
The number of county residents receiving hospital care for the virus is relatively flat. There are eight hospitalized in Oneida County along with two county residents who are hospitalized outside of the county.
Officials say there are 207 known, active coronavirus cases in the county. To-date 1,664 positive COVID-cases have been resolved.
The following potential public exposures were also reported on Monday:
7/19/20
Time of exposure: time unknown
Place of exposure: Dao Trang Minh Dang Quang Temple
Address of exposure:190 Riverside Dr. Utica
Wore mask: Not during chanting
Symptom monitoring period: 8/2/20
7/23/20
Time of exposure: 8-10am
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: Commercial Dr, New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/6/20
7/24/20
Date of exposure: 7/24/20
Time of exposure: 6:30pm-7:00pm
Place of exposure: Colonial Laundromat
Address of exposure: Genesee St, Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/7/20
----------------------------------------------------------------------------