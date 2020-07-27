3 New Deaths, More Cases in Oneida County

Oneida County health officials are reporting three new COVID-19 deaths.

The latest release of local numbers Monday said two of those three new fatalities were of nursing home residents. The county's death toll from the virus is now at 115.

Additionally, the county says it has been notified of 14 new, lab-confirmed coronavirus cases. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases to date is now approaching 2,000 - it is currently 1,986.

The number of county residents receiving hospital care for the virus is relatively flat. There are eight hospitalized in Oneida County along with two county residents who are hospitalized outside of the county.

Officials say there are 207 known, active coronavirus cases in the county. To-date 1,664 positive COVID-cases have been resolved.

The following potential public exposures were also reported on Monday:

7/19/20 Time of exposure: time unknown Place of exposure: Dao Trang Minh Dang Quang Temple Address of exposure:190 Riverside Dr. Utica Wore mask: Not during chanting Symptom monitoring period: 8/2/20 7/23/20 Time of exposure: 8-10am Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: Commercial Dr, New Hartford Wore mask: yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/6/20 7/24/20 Date of exposure: 7/24/20 Time of exposure: 6:30pm-7:00pm Place of exposure: Colonial Laundromat Address of exposure: Genesee St, Utica Wore mask: yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/7/20

