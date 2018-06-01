30-Year-Old Evicted By Parents Meets Deadline To Leave Home

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (AP) — The 30-year-old man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

Michael Rotondo honked and waved to reporters Friday morning as he pulled out of the driveway of his parents' home in Camillus, New York. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Rotondo left 2 ½ hours before the noon deadline set by a judge last week.

News crews recorded him packing up a pickup truck this week.