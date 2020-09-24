$4.6 Million Grant Will Improve Public Water Systems In NY-22

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Anthony Brindisi are announcing $4.6 million in federal funding to develop and implement a Water System Supervision Program in New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

The program will enforce the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations and meet the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Schumer say the funding will allow counties in the Mohawk Valley, Central New York and Southern Tier to make critical improvements to their drinking water systems.

“Access to clean, safe drinking water is a basic American right and an integral part of building a healthy community. These dollars will help make lasting investments in our district’s public water system, ensure Upstate water infrastructure meets federal safety standards, and help us maintain these improvements for years to come. I am proud to work with Senators Schumer and Gillibrand to prioritize public health and help keep our communities safe,” said Brindisi.

The 22nd Congressional District includes all of Chenango, Cortland, Madison, and Oneida counties, and parts of Broome, Herkimer, Oswego, and Tioga counties.