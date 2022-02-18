MVHS To Get Nearly $4 Million For COVID Response Expenses

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand say over $3.6 million in federal funding is headed to Mohawk Valley Health System to cover costs associated with emergency protective measures taken for their COVID response.

The funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).

It will reimburse expenses related to the purchase of personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting supplies and services like contracts for nursing services and COVID testing.

Schumer says Mohawk Valley Health System and so many other entities throughout New York heroically stepped up by increasing spending, while experiencing significant revenue loss, and working ceaselessly to help New York beat back this virus.

“Upstate New York and its hospitals have been amongst the hardest hit in the nation, and with this funding, the continuing frontline fight being waged by our health care system and its incredible workforce will receive the dollars they need, and so very much deserve, to keep saving lives," said Schumer.

Schumer says the funding is provided at a 100 percent federal cost share, which he says he fought to include for New York since the pandemic began.

"This federal support will help ensure that St. Luke Health Services and the Mohawk Valley Health System can maintain staffing levels, provide PPE, and continue to keep our communities safe as we encounter and fight new variants of COVID-19. I’ll keep working to help New York medical facilities offset operating costs so that they can continue to provide quality care to every New Yorker,” said Gillbrand.

St. Luke Health Services in Oswego was awarded over $1.5 million by FEMA.

