41 Baseball Hall of Famers in Cooperstown September 8
It is time once again for the annual "Parade of Baseball Cards" in Cooperstown. The Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, starring Derek Jeter and others, will take place on September, 8, 2021 in Cooperstown. Admission is free.
As of today, there appears to be 41 (including Jeter and gang) wearing Hall of Fame pins in attendance. For baby boomers this rite of passage is a wonderful opportunity to see your old favorite "baseball cards" in person and relive the thrilling moments of America's pastime. As for this writer, who has attended more than a dozen induction ceremonies, any time I can see these legends is a memory in itself. Cooperstown will once again be swarming with baseball fans from all over the country.
The Class of 2020, which includes the late Marvin Miller along with Jeter, Simmons and Walker, will be inducted on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with the Induction Ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. The 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air live on MLB Network, which has televised the event every year since its launch in 2009. Jeter, Simmons and Walker will speak at the Induction Ceremony, with former Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Don Fehr speaking about Miller.
HOF members confirmed as of this date include:
Johnny Bench
Bert Blyleven
Wade Boggs
George Brett
Rod Carew
Orlando Cepeda
Dennis Eckersley
Rollie Fingers
Pat Gillick
Goose Gossage
Ken Griffey Jr.
Rickey Henderson
Trevor Hoffman
Reggie Jackson
Fergie Jenkins
Barry Larkin
Juan Marichal
Edgar Martinez
Pedro Martínez
Paul Molitor
Jack Morris
Mike Mussina
Tony Pérez
Tim Raines
Cal Ripken
Mariano Rivera
Iván Rodríguez
Ryne Sandberg
Mike Schmidt
Bud Selig
John Schuerholz
Lee Smith
John Smoltz
Frank Thomas
Joe Torre
Alan Trammell
Dave Winfield
Robin Yount
Based on Otsego County, State of New York and CDC guidelines, unvaccinated individuals attending the Induction Ceremony are requested to wear masks. For more information on teh day's events CLICK HERE.
CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them