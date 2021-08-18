41 Baseball Hall of Famers in Cooperstown September 8

It is time once again for the annual "Parade of Baseball Cards" in Cooperstown. The Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, starring Derek Jeter and others, will take place on September, 8, 2021 in Cooperstown. Admission is free.

As of today, there appears to be 41 (including Jeter and gang) wearing Hall of Fame pins in attendance. For baby boomers this rite of passage is a wonderful opportunity to see your old favorite "baseball cards" in person and relive the thrilling moments of America's pastime. As for this writer, who has attended more than a dozen induction ceremonies, any time I can see these legends is a memory in itself. Cooperstown will once again be swarming with baseball fans from all over the country.

The Class of 2020, which includes the late Marvin Miller along with Jeter, Simmons and Walker, will be inducted on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with the Induction Ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. The 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air live on MLB Network, which has televised the event every year since its launch in 2009. Jeter, Simmons and Walker will speak at the Induction Ceremony, with former Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Don Fehr speaking about Miller.

HOF members confirmed as of this date include:

Johnny Bench

Bert Blyleven

Wade Boggs

George Brett

Rod Carew

Orlando Cepeda

Dennis Eckersley

Rollie Fingers

Pat Gillick

Goose Gossage

Ken Griffey Jr.

Rickey Henderson

Trevor Hoffman

Reggie Jackson

Fergie Jenkins

Barry Larkin

Juan Marichal

Edgar Martinez

Pedro Martínez

Paul Molitor

Jack Morris

Mike Mussina

Tony Pérez

Tim Raines

Cal Ripken

Mariano Rivera

Iván Rodríguez

Ryne Sandberg

Mike Schmidt

Bud Selig

John Schuerholz

Lee Smith

John Smoltz

Frank Thomas

Joe Torre

Alan Trammell

Dave Winfield

Robin Yount

Based on Otsego County, State of New York and CDC guidelines, unvaccinated individuals attending the Induction Ceremony are requested to wear masks. For more information on teh day's events CLICK HERE.