No local deaths were reported in the latest COVID-19 update from health officials in Oneida and Herkimer counties.

Oneida County added 37 new cases and no fatalities. To-date the county has seen 20,466 lab-confirmed positive cases of the virus, with 409 deaths. The number of active cases in the county is 472 - against virtually unchanged. The number of active cases has stayed within the 460-490 range for the last three weeks, with slight variations daily.

Hospitalizations are up a tick, now at a total of 21 including those county residents hospitalized in-county and out of the county. After falling to a four-month low of 12 hospitalizations on March 25 - the number has slowed increased since. Of those, 17 are being treated at Mohawk Valley Health System and two at Rome Health. Two more are being cared for out-of-county.

Herkimer County reported nine new positive cases and no deaths. So far, the county has confirmed 5,656 cases with 100 deaths blamed on the virus.

The active cases total in the county dropped from 77 to 53, from the previous day. Hospitalizations were down one, from five to four.

-----------------------------