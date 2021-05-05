49 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York Since January

Thousands of children go missing every year. 49 kids have disappeared in the state of New York since the first of the year. Take a look to see if you recognize any of these missing teens and help bring them back home safe.

If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them home.

49 Kids Have Gone Missing Since January More than 1,300 kids have been reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children since January 2021. 49 of those have gone missing in New York alone. Take a look to see if you recognize any of these missing teens and help bring them home.

