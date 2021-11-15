Five of New York State's biggest cities are among the worst-run in America. Out of the 150 cities, WalletHub studied for its list of "best-run cities", no New York Cities landed in the top 100. As a matter of fact, the highest-ranked on the list was Syracuse at 119 out of 150. It was all downhill from there. The other four cities were ranked pretty badly, especially New York City, which came in at 148 out of 150.

WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best. We constructed a “Quality of Services” score made up of 38 metrics grouped into six service categories, which we then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

The 5 Worst Run Cities in New York

Rochester was ranked 146 when it comes to the poverty rate of the population. WalletHub compared factors among all the cities to rank the best and the worst-run cities,

In order to determine the best- and worst-run cities in America, WalletHub compared 150 of the most populated cities across six key categories: 1) Financial Stability, 2) Education, 3) Health, 4) Safety, 5) Economy and 6) Infrastructure & Pollution.

The city ranked as the best-run was Nampa, Idaho.

These 14 People Wanted By New York State Are Considered Armed and Dangerous

The 14 people pictured below are considered armed and dangerous. Designated as 'Most Wanted Fugitives,' they are currently wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations.

Anthony Jackson, born 1/10/1976, weighs 203 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall. He is wanted for conspiracy and criminal sale of a controlled substance in New York City. He has a tattoo on his left arm that says "Charlotte” and one on his right arm that says "In Love memory of Grandpa.”

Contact: Investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or Senior Investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4637

Charles C. Phillips, III is wanted in Utica for criminal possession of a weapon. He is also suspected in a fatal shooting. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Phillips was born on 4/30/1995. He has a tattoo on his chest that says “Only God Can Judge Me,” one on his right hand that says “Charles,” and one on his left hand that “Misunderstood.”

Contact: Investigator Kevin Gibbs at 315-314-1635 or Senior Investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523.

Harold Oliver, born 2/29/1977, is wanted in Ithaca for grand larceny and forgery. Oliver is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is a sex offender with a tattoo of a devil on his right bicep and a “Laugh Now Cry Later” tattoo on his chest.

Contact: Investigator Timothy Graven at 607-343-3589.

Frank Opongwiredu, born 9/8/1982, is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is wanted in Schenectady for attempted assault. He is a violent offender.

Contact: Investigator Rebecca Hotaling at 518-925-1466 or Senior Investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523.

Christopher Ridley, born 1/12/74, is wanted for sexual assault in the Bronx. He is a registered sex offender. Ridley is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Contact: Senior Investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

Larry Thompson was born 6/18/1957, weighs 140 pounds, and is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He is wanted for an attempted criminal sex act and kidnapping in Niagara Falls. Thompson is a registered sex offender,

Subject is a registered Sex Offender that used an online ad in attempt to solicit sexual contact from what he believed was a 12 year old child. Records indicated that the subject is also serving a 7-50 year sentence out of the State of Michigan for a gunpoint kidnapping of his female co-worker.

Contact: Investigator Dan Higgins at 716-846-5723 or Senior Investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523.

Shon R. Bradley was born on 8/26/1989. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds. He is wanted in Rochester for attempted murder. Bradley has a history of domestic violence and is the suspect of a new violent crime in Monroe County.

Contact: Investigator Michael Valente at 585-370-9012.

Robert Glanowski, who identifies as female, is wanted for rape in Tonawanda. Born 1/21/1986, he weighs 205 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is a sex offender who raped a 12-year-old.

Contact: Investigator Dan Higgins at 716-846-5723 or Senior Investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523.

Edmund Browning is wanted for rape in New York City. He was born on 3/22/1976. Browning, who has a scar in the middle of his forehead, is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is a level 2 sex offender.

Contact: Senior Investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3534.

Armendo Moreno, was born on 6/1/1961. He is Hispanic, weighs 165 pounds, and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. He is wanted on charges of murder, sodomy, aggravated sexual assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in Westchester. He is a Level 3 sex offender.

Contact: Senior Investigator to Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4937.

Dandre Toole is wanted in New York City for aggravated criminal contempt, conspiracy, criminal weapon possession, and attempted assault. He was born 4/27/1993, weighs 170 pounds, and is 6 feet tall. He is a known gang member. Toole has a tattoo of flames on his neck.

Contact: Investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or Senior Investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-463.

Dominic King, who was born on 9/7/1990, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He is wanted in Kingston for criminal sale of a controlled substance. King is also a suspect in a murder in Ulster County. He has the following tattoos,

Tattoo left arm “Roya Nazir”. Tattoo right arm “Bubbles”, “Carmela” (inside a heart), “ Dominic”. Tattoo Chest “ Loyalty Ova Money”. Subject has a history of Domestic Violence.

Contact: Investigator Harold Folmsbee at 646-523-9101 or Senior Investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

Kaeson Darby, born 3/26/1997, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 239 pounds. He's wanted for criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal weapon possession in Suffolk County. He is also facing a domestic violence charge.

Contact: Investigator Catherine Mencarelli at 631-236-3928 or Senior Investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

Kelvin Heredia was born on 2/18/1996. He is wanted in New York City for burglary. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds. He is considered a violent offender, who is also wanted for possession of a loaded firearm in NYC.

Contact: Investigator Mark Lugo at 518-478-1398 or Senior Investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

Source: New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

