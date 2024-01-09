5 Most Common Trees to Fall During a Wind Storm
Insurance companies absolutely know the answer to the question: which trees are prone to falling during a wind storm. With wind gusts topping 60 mph in the next 48 hours, it's a good idea to make sure you've parked your vehicle away from trees, especially if it's one of the trees on our list.
The National Weather Service says snow on Tuesday will change over to rain and the winds will kick up in Central New York, causing a problem with downed tree limbs and power lines. The NWS says winds will blow top to 35 miles per hour, with gusts overnight over 60 mph. There's also a concern for potential flooding with more than a half an inch of rain expected, along with melting snow.
Which Trees Are No Match for High Winds? Which trees, according to science, are more apt to crack and possible fall over in a wind storm?
These varieties of trees are at a higher risk of failure during high winds, according to cleancuttrees.com.
•Balsam fir
•Eastern Pine (Pine trees in general)
•White spruce
•Cedar
•Bradford or Callery pear (normally grown in the south, pear fruit trees in northeast are hardier and can usually withstand the harsh northeast weather)
Vulnerable species usually live in wetter soils, which may also contribute to a tree’s likelihood of falling in strong winds. Currently, the Upstate New York ground is soaked from excessive rain in December, and with rain the the forecast this week.
Here are some tree services that are well-known in the Mohawk Valley.
Heritage Logging - 315-796-2941
Stumpin' By Mike - 315-868-1852
Hometown Tree Service - (315) 269-7620
Zalewski Tree Service - (315) 368-7552
Art's Tree and Stumps Removal - (315) 732-5428
Family Tree Services - (315) 725-6725
Prim and Proper Tree Service - (315) 275-8124
Preble's Tree Service - (315) 941-8991
