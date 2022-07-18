5 Sent to Hospital After Two-Car Crash in Lysander

New York State Police say, five people, including two children, are hospitalized following a two-car crash in Onondaga County.

Troopers say they were called to the scene of a crash reported in Lysander, New York at approximately 5:57pm on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The incident took place at the intersection of Cold Springs Road/Route 370 and Hicks Road/Hayes Road.

Cold Springs Road/Route 370 and Hicks Road/Hayes Road in Lysander, New York via Google Maps (July 2022) Cold Springs Road/Route 370 and Hicks Road/Hayes Road in Lysander, New York via Google Maps (July 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the New York State Police the preliminary investigation revealed that 25-year-old John J. Schairer of Baldwinsville was driving a 2022 Jeep Compass east on Cold Springs Road when he approached the intersection. Police say, “Schairer began making a right turn onto Hayes Road when he abruptly changed directions and began to turn left onto Hicks Road and drove into the path of a 2021 Mazda, operated by Elica Ilioska, age 61, from Baldwinsville, NY, who was trying to pass him.”

Intersection of Cold Springs Road/Route 370 and Hicks Road/Hayes Road in Lysander, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2018) via Google Maps (July 2022) Intersection of Cold Springs Road/Route 370 and Hicks Road/Hayes Road in Lysander, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2018) via Google Maps (July 2022) loading...

Ilioska was brought to Upstate University Hospital for treatment.

After emergency responders from the fire department extricated Schairer from his vehicle he was brought to Upstate University Hospital. Police say that a 24-year-old passenger in the front seat of Shairer’s vehicle was also brought to Upstate University Hospital.

Assisting NYSP at the scene were the Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps (GBAC), Northern Onondaga Volunteer Ambulance (NOVA), American Medical Response (AMR), Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department, and Liverpool Fire Department.

There were two children in the backseat. The children, ages four and five, were brought, according to the NYSP, “with their parents to Upstate University Hospital as a precaution.”

Police say all of the injuries were non-life-threatening.

It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Witnesses, those with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police. The investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no charges have been filed. However, should that change, regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

