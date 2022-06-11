The 5 Worst Places To Live In New York State

Every year the website Niche.com puts out a list o the best places to live in New York State. But what happens when you go to the very end of the list?

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

You find the worst places to live! Based on the same metrics that Niche.com uses to find the best places to live, these five places would be the worst places to live in New York State.

Get our free mobile app

5. Glen Aubrey - Glen Aubrey has a population of 319 and is located in Broome County. Around 75% of the residents own their own home and the average household income is around $15,000 less than the national average.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

4. Depauville - Dapaulville is located in Jefferson County, New York, and has a population of 276. 100% of the residents own their homes and the median income is around $80,000. Depauville got low marks for public education.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

3. Parc - Parc is located next to the Plattsburg airport and a majority of its 236 residents are renters.87% of the residents are under the age of 30 and the median income level is around $48,000.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

2. Pierrepont Manor - Pierrepont Manot is located in Jefferson County and is home to 213 people. The majority of people who live here rent and the median income for the town is about $12,000 less than the national average.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

The Worst Place To Live In New York Is..........

CUMMINSVILLE, NEW YORK

Only 132 people live in Cumminsville and the median household income is around $22,000 per year.

Cumminsville was the very last town on page 86 of Niche's Best Places to live in New York making it the worst place to live in New York.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

10 Best Places To Raise A Family In New York State New York State is one of the best places in the country for people to raise a family. From amazing schools to plenty of outdoor spaces New York State offers some of the best towns and cities for parents and children to enjoy their lives.

2022's Best Places To Live In Western New York The latest ranking of the best place to live in Western New York was released and the Top 10 might surprise you

10 Best Places to Live in the U.S Check out the best places to live in the US according to US News and World Report.