Three places in New York state have been named among the 55 best Christmas towns in the country and one isn't in the Big Apple.

New York City, although it isn't really a 'town,' is among one of the best places to be at Christmas time. There's no place quite like it during the holidays, and it's impossible not to make a list of the best Christmas towns in America. From the Rockefeller Christmas trees and skating rinks to the miles of Christmas decorations that line all the streets, the Big Apple is holiday heaven.

But there is one town outside the city that made Country Living's 55 Best Christmas Towns in the country.

#52 Corning, New York

Corning, New York, known as the Crystal City, and home to Corning Glass, sparkles during the holiday season.

Beginning with a Parade of Lights through the Gaffer District, where the master glassblowers still ply their trade. A Christmas tree—decorated with glass ornaments, of course—stands in Centerway Square, the town's historic meeting place.

#55 Dyker Heights, Brooklyn

Dyker Heights in Brooklyn, New York isn't exactly a 'town,' but the elaborate Christmas display throughout the neighborhood is a sight to see. There's even a Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Facebook page.

Residents of this walkable Italian-American enclave erect intricate and spectacular displays on and around their homes. Strolling around Dyker Heights will convince you that there's a small town lurking in the heart of the big city.

Where's the Top Christmas Town

Where is the top Christmas town in the U.S.? Stockbridge, Massachusettes, a town that Country Living compares to a Norman Rockwell painting for their re-creation of the 1967 Rockwell painting, "Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas).

See all 55 Christmas towns across the country at Countryliving.com.

