The news that there was a potential exposure to Hepatitis-A at the end of March from an employee at Roma's Sausage and Deli in Utica and Washington Mills has affected a lot of people. Here's some key information about the outbreak and vaccines.

According to the Oneida County Department fo Health, "this employee worked while infectious and may have exposed people who were patrons of the shop."

"Those who consumed tomato pie from Roma’s during the period of March 23-26, are past the window to receive the vaccine, but should monitor themselves for symptoms," according to the Department of Health. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms of Hepatitis A include:

• Yellow skin or eyes

• Lack of appetite

• Upset stomach

• Stomach pain

• Vomiting

• Fever

• Dark urine or light colored stools

• Joint pain

If you were exposed on March 27, you would need the vaccination by April 10. Exposure on March 28, should receive the vaccine by April 11. A March 30 exposure should receive the vaccine by April 13, and and exposure on March 31, should get the vaccine no later than April 14. Visit the County's website here for vaccination appointments.

Here are 6 Key Facts Everyone Should Know About Hepatitis-A:

1) In 2018, there was a total of 12,474 cases of hepatitis A in the United States, according to the CDC. The CDC believes that number Is actually very low because of under-reporting and estimates the actual number is double.

2) Washing your hands thoroughly can stop the spread of Hep-A, which is transmitted the fecal-oral route through close person-to-person contact, Sexual contact and ingestion of contaminated food and water.

3) Symptoms last for under 2-months, but can last up to 6 months. The average incubation period for the virus is 15 to 50 days, or 28 days on average.

4) Freezing food does not kill Hepatitis-A, however cooking food for 1 minute at a temperature of at least 185 degrees will kill the virus. The virus can still contaminate food that has already been cooked.

5) Hepatitis-A does not become a long-term chronic illness.

6) The Hepatitis-A vaccine requires 2 doses, 6-months apart for adults, and 3 doses for children. Pregnant women and people who are immunocompromised should get the vaccine.

For more information visit the CDC website, or Oneida County's site regarding the local outbreak.