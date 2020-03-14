Chesterfield’s Tavolo Employee Tests Positive for Hepatitis A

Amid concerns over the spread of Coronavirus comes another concern for Mohawk Valley residents. An employee of a popular North Utica restaurant has tested positive for Hepatitis-A. Now, county health officials are advising patrons who may have been exposed to keep an eye out for possible symptoms and what steps you should take next.

Health department officials say an employee at Chesterfield's Tavolo on North Genesee Street worked while infectious and there are specific times and dates that customers may have been exposed, whether they dined-in or ordered take-out.

If you dined at the restaurant after 5:00 p.m. on February 22, 28, or 29, 2020, or on March 6, 7 or 13, 2020 you are strongly encouraged to monitor yourself for the following symptoms:

Yellow skin or eyes

Loss of appetite

Upset stomach

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Fever

Dark urine or light-colored stools

Joint pain

Diarrhea

Fatigue

The Health Department is reminding those who consumed food prepared by the restaurant on March 6, 7, or 13, 2020, that there is an effective vaccine that can be administered within the first two weeks of exposure. You should call the Health Department at 315-798-5064 or your health care provider to receive the Hepatitis A vaccination.

The post exposure vaccine would not be effective for patrons who may have contracted Hepatitis-A prior to March 6, officials said.

Symptoms of Hepatitis-A usually appear within 28 days of exposure, but could take upto 50 days to appear, health department officials say.

This is the second time in recent weeks in Oneida County that a local restaurant employee possibly exposed customers to Hepatitis-A. The previous incident involved a worker at Cianfrocco's Subs and Wings on East Dominick Street in Rome.