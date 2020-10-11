6 New Positive COVID-19 Cases in Oneida County for Sunday

There were six new positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Oneida County as of noon on Sunday, bringing the total number of people in isolation in the county to 111. There have been 27 new positive cases in the county since noon on Friday.

There is one person hospitalized at MVHS and one person in an out of county hospital has been released. There are no new COVID-19 deaths. To date, 128 Oneida County residents have died from the virus.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.

6 new positive cases, 2,525 total.

(1 is a nursing home case)

111 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 128 total.

1 patient is hospitalized in Oneida County (at MVHS).

2,286 positive cases have been resolved.

174,683 total negative results.

177,208 total tests have been conducted.

111 in mandatory isolation.

700 in mandatory quarantine.

There were also several new possible public contacts reported.

Potential Public Exposures

10/3/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: St. Mary’s of the Lake

Address of exposure: 6735 State Route 13, Verona Beach

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/17/20

10/4/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Men’s Wearhouse

Address of exposure: 4642 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/18/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Runnings

Address of exposure: 5949 Rome Taberg Road, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/18/20

10/5/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/19/20

Time of exposure: mid-day (patient couldn’t give specific time)

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St. Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/19/20

10/6/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/20/20

10/7/20

Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: The Olde Wicker Mill

Address of exposure: New Hartford Shopping Center

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/21/20

10/8/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens

Address of exposure: 1616 Black River Blvd, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/22/20