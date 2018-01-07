6 People Rescued After Being Exposed to Carbon Monoxide
Six people were rescued by the Oriskany Falls Fire Department after being exposed to dangerous levels of Carbon Monoxide.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the Town of Augusta. The occupants of a home on Sharmin Road awoke at approximately 4:30 a.m. feeling ill, throwing up and suffering from headaches.
One resident managed to dial 911, but all the residents within the home were unable to escape due to exposure. The six were still inside when members of the Oriskany Falls Fire Department arrived.
The fire crew was able to rescue the residents ranging in age from 6 months to 58-years-old. They were treated at the scene and then transported to two local hospitals. All are expected to recover.
An investigation into the incident revealed that a malfunctioning coal heating stove was the cause of the deadly gas leak. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone that Carbon Monoxide is hard to detect and it is essential to keep detectors and heating sources in good working order.