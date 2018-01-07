Six people were rescued by the Oriskany Falls Fire Department after being exposed to dangerous levels of Carbon Monoxide.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the Town of Augusta. The occupants of a home on Sharmin Road awoke at approximately 4:30 a.m. feeling ill, throwing up and suffering from headaches.

One resident managed to dial 911, but all the residents within the home were unable to escape due to exposure. The six were still inside when members of the Oriskany Falls Fire Department arrived.

The fire crew was able to rescue the residents ranging in age from 6 months to 58-years-old. They were treated at the scene and then transported to two local hospitals. All are expected to recover.