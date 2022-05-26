$65 Mil New Apartment Project at Albany’s Old Huck Finn’s Warehouse Site

There are big plans for Huck Finn's Warehouse in Albany. The enormous furniture and more store on Erie Boulevard will become much more than a place to buy furniture. The $65 million plan was announced and when the project is complete, it will be a multi-use facility.

What is the New Name?

Huck Finn's Warehouse will now be known as Slip 12. It is a nod to the building's origins as a shipping stop, the 12th slip along the Erie Canal. The building was erected in 1918 for the Albany Perforated Wrapping Company. Then it was a warehouse for Montgomery Ward. It didn't become a furniture store until 1995.

What Are The Plans For The New Multi-Use Building?

The sixty-five million dollar project will be an apartment complex with a brewery, coffee shop, fitness studio, and the former Huck Finn's Warehouse furniture store, just on a smaller scale. There will be two hundred seventy-three apartments along with four retailers that will occupy forty-five thousand square feet.

What Retailers Are Going Into the New Project?

The new furniture store will be called Huck Finn Home, there will be Real McCoy Brewing Company, PWR fitness studio, and Motor Oil Coffee according to the Albany Business Review.

When will Construction Begin?

Renovations have already begun to transform the interior to get it ready to start building the apartments and retail space. The north side is already ahead of schedule. The first phase date for completion was set for December but that has been pushed up to September. If all goes well, there could be seventy apartments ready by October.

Jeff Buell who is a principal at Redburn Development Partners said this of the unique concept:

You will be able to walk in the front door, past a brewery, a gym, a coffee shop, and a furniture store, on your way to your apartment.