A hiker from Staten Island is dead after police say she was hit by a car while trying to cross a highway.

Galina Surman, age 66, was hiking with family and friends when they crossed the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point, New York about fifteen minutes before noon on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The residential area at part of the Palisades is close to both Harriman State Park and Bear Mountain Park.

There are no charges against the driver of the 2010 Acura that hit her and police say that the driver was not impaired.

An unidentified person was performing life-saving measures on Surman when emergency personnel arrived. Members of the New York State Police assisted but were not able to revive her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stony Point Police, Stony Point EMS, and New York State Park Rangers were also present at the scene.

