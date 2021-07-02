Picente Lifts COVID-19 State Of Emergency For Oneida County

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has lifted the State of Emergency he declared for the COVID-19 pandemic last year and all of the Executive Orders associated with it.

Picente declared the State of Emergency on March 19, 2020, along with issuing several executive orders, due to the threat to the heath and safety of County residents from COVID-19.

“While the threat of COVID-19 still looms, Oneida County is no longer in an emergency situation because of the pandemic,” Picente said. “Effective immediately, I am rescinding the State of Emergency and the Executive Orders I declared over this past year and a half. I am proud of the hard work and dedication of the people of Oneida County who have contributed to pulling us through this public health crisis and I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and get vaccinated so that we can move on once and for all.”

Picente also enacted three executive orders during the pandemic that allowed for his office to approve the purchase of supplies, commodities and services necessary to support the county’s response to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, New York is seeing signs that more people are testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to state data, 365 people tested positive each day over the seven-day period ending on Thursday.

That's up 17 percent from a week ago.

Parts of New York City and its suburbs, including Staten Island, are driving much of the increase.