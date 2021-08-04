CABVI Announces USA Blind Hockey Team Training Camp Postponed

The USA Blind Hockey Team was scheduled to hold a training camp and play several exhibition games at the Whitestown Rec Center this week, but that trip is off.

Due to new COVID-19 mandates and restrictions for the players who would be traveling across the country to Utica, an executive decision to postpone the camp has been made.

“There is nothing more important than protecting our employees, and the people in our community during this unprecedented time,” said Kathy Beaver, CABVI Vice President of Rehabilitation. “Now that there are breakthroughs and upticks in the Delta Variant of COVID-19, and so many reinstated restrictions in areas the players are coming from, we just couldn’t take any chances to host the training camp.”

However, hockey fans will still get a chance to learn more about the team this Friday at noon on a virtual conference call during the Utica Rotary meeting.

For those who are interested in joining, the Zoom link and passcodes are as follows:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89041889338?pwd=ejRndEVmLzg0VzRLMEdtZ2xHVWVrUT09

Meeting ID: 890 4188 9338

Passcode: 870246

“I don’t think anyone is more supportive than the people in the Mohawk Valley,” said Stephen Turnbull, USA Blind Hockey Development Training Camp Chairperson. “We are so grateful to each and every one of our sponsors and supporters, and all I can say is thank you, and we ‘will’ get team USA back to Utica.”

The U.S. Blind Hockey Team is a group of athletes who are blind or visually impaired that represents the U.S. in international hockey competitions, with the hopes of representing the U.S. in the 2022 Paralympics

