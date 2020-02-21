Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, February 20th, 2020

Thursday, February 20th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Naegele is sitting in with us for the whole morning on this Thirsty Thursday! Plus, Senator Joe Griffo and retired Auto Talk host Ed Welsh are all guest hosting this morning.

7 AM Hour

- Rick Lewis joins us to talk about the Jazz event coming to The Capitol Arts Complex this Sunday. If you love Jazz, you'll enjoy this experience.

- Maria Gage is with the Utica Council for the Blind. She joins Ed Welsh and Steve Gannon to talk about services they provide and how they partner with CABVI. Plus a local scholarship fund for visually impaired students.

8 AM Hour

- Joe Griffo is in for the hour to tag along as we speak with Jim Rodgers who was on the original 1980 Olympic Organizational committee in Lake Placid.