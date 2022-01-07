7 More Bed Bath and Beyond Stores in New York Will Close in February

More Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing their doors as part of the company's restructuring plan. This time 37 will close in the coming weeks, 7 in New York.

Latest Round of Store Closures in New York

The latest round of store closures will affect 7 in New York State.

Auburn: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.

Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.

Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road

Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road

Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road

Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place

Spring Valley: 14B Spring Valley Marketplace

All stores will be closed by the end of February. But you can get a great deal. All are having a store liquidation sale.

First Store Closures

The company announced the closure of 200 stores in July of 2020. In September of that year, plans were made to close 63 of the 200 stores by the end of 2020. 6 of those locations were in New York.

Flushing: 40-24 College Point Blvd.

New York: 410 E. 61st St.

Rochester: 3349 Monroe Ave.

Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West

Syracuse: 3597 W Genesee St.

Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive

Round Two

The next round of closures in 2021 affected three locations in New York state.

61st Street: 410 East 61st St.

Manhasset: 2103 Northern Blvd.

Greece: 112 Greece Ridge Center Drive

What's Left

Only two Bed Bath & Beyond locations remain in Central New York. The New Hartford store in Consumer Square on Commercial Drive and the Dewitt location on Erie Boulevard.

You can see the full list of recent store closings at Bedbathandbeyond.com.

