7 New Positive Cases And No New Deaths In Oneida County

On Labor Day Oneida County officials announced 7 new positive cases, but luckily no new deaths.

Officials say the 7 new cases brings the total number since the Pandemic began to 2,288 and 64 cases are active.

With no new deaths to report that leaves the death toll as a result of the virus in Oneida County at 121.

Only two patients are hospitalized in the county and both of those patients are at MVHS. One Oneida County resident is hospitalized outside the county.

There are also a few potential public exposures to make the public aware of and they appear to have been the result of an employee who tested positive at the New Hartford Walmart.

The following dates and times need to be paid attention to.

9/4/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/18/20

9/5/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/19/20

9/6/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/20/20