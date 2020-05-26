70% of Oneida County COVID-19 Deaths From Nursing Homes

A dozen new COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente shared those numbers during his daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, saying both deaths involved nursing home residents.

In fact, Picente said 22% of the county's coronavirus cases thus far are related to nursing homes, and 70% of the 43 county residents who've died from COVID-19 were nursing home patients.

Meanwhile, there's a been a jump in the number of Oneida County residents hospitalized with the virus, but again the vast majority involves those were living in nursing homes. Picente said of the 48 currently hospitalized Oneida County residents, 34 are nursing home residents. Of the 48, 35 are at MVHS facilities, 11 at Rome Memorial and two residents are hospitalized outside of Oneida County, he said.

Despite that increase, Picente is confident the Mohawk Valley Region is one track for Phase 2 of the reopening plan on Friday. Under NY's plan for reopening, one of the criteria takes into account the number of available hospital beds. Including the jump in hospitalizations in Oneida County, the Region still has the more than required number of open beds to move forward, he said.

Newly announced possible public exposures in Oneida County:

5/21/20

Time of exposure: 3:00-4:00  PM

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/4/20

 

Time of exposure: 4:00-4:15  PM

Place of exposure: Stewart’s

Address of exposure: 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/4/20

 

5/22/20

Time of exposure: 2:30-3:00  PM

Place of exposure: Family Dollar

Address of exposure: 1711 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/5/20

 

Time of exposure: 3:00-3:15  PM

Place of exposure: Dollar Tree

Address of exposure: 1100 Mohawk Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/5/20

 

5/24/2020

Time of exposure: 4:30-5:30  PM

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 4765 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/7/20

 

Time of exposure: 4:00-4:30  PM

Place of exposure: Byrne Dairy

Address of exposure: 17 Auert Avenue, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/7/20

