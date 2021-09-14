A Guide to 25 Of Upstate New York’s Best Small Towns

Upstate New York has hundreds of small towns. Each has its own identity, some big and important, others not so big but still a nice little place to raise a family. From tourist towns in the Finger Lakes, winter sports villages in the Adirondacks, summer camping favorites in the Finger Lakes, arts and crafts centers in the Catskills, and all the best that Western New York has to offer, the Empire State is blessed with an abundance of "pretty as a postcard" small towns and villages. While we are unable to highlight each of these hundreds of communities, here is a sample "road trip guide" to 25 that we believe are worth a visit, if for just an afternoon walk around or to have a bite to eat. We hope you enjoy this list of some of the best of the best that Upstate has to offer.

25 "Pretty as a Postcard" Upstate New York Towns

10 Places in Central New York You Need to Visit at Least Once Looking for some of the best sights in Central New York? Here's just ten that you need to visit at least one in your life.