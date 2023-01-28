A Jam Packed Weekend of Sports Underway in Central New York

There's no shortage of sports action this weekend in the Mohawk Valley. Everything from the NFL Conference Championships to hockey, snowmobile racing and high school sports.

Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center, the #1 nationally ranked Utica men's hockey team moved to 13-0 in the conference with a 6-1 win over 3rd place Nazareth. The Pioneers play at Nazareth Saturday night.

The Utica Comets got a big 1-0 win over the Syracuse Crunch at the War memorial on Friday. The Comets are home Saturday night to host the Providence Bruins at 7pm at ABC.

The Utica women walloped Neumann University 13-0 in PA. The Lady Pioneers go back at it again on Saturday night at Neumann.

On Saturday, the 2023 NYS Wrestling Dual Meet Championships are being held at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. Central Valley Academy is looking to win the Division II Dual Meet Championship for Section III. Cicero North Syracuse is competing in Division I. Earlier Saturday, CVA beat Pearl River of Section I, 45-19. Results are available here.

History was made on Friday as high school girls from around NYS competed in the first-ever Statewide Girls Wrestling Invitational.

The 2023 Adirondack Cup Ice Oval Snowmobile Races are being held at the Boonville Snow Fest II. Events and races are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Boonville.

Saturday will also be busy for Division I Men's College Basketball. Colgate attempts to extend its win streak in the Patriot League with a 2pm game when they host Lafayette. Colgate is currently 9-0 in the Patriot League.

The Syracuse Orange men's basketball team plays at Virginia Tech tonight at 9 on the ACC Network. 'Cuse beat Virginia Tech 82-72 back on January 11th. The Orange hosts #7 Virginia Monday night at 7 at the JMS Wireless Dome.

On Sunday, Utica City FC hosts the Baltimore Blast at the Adirondack Bank Center at 2:05.

Marc Butler and the Waterfront Grille in Herkimer are hosting an NFL Conference Championship Tailgate Party at the Waterfront Grille in Herkimer from 1 until 5, to benefit local charities.

The NFC Championship game, the 49ers at the Eagles is at 1pm on FOX. The AFC Championship game, the Bengals at the Chiefs is at 4:30pm on CBS.

Enjoy your busy weekend in sports.

