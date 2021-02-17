A New Store with New Job Openings in Oneida

There's a new store coming to the area and with it, 25 to 30 new jobs in Oneida.

Harbor Freight Tools, billed as America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Oneida. The new store will be located at 1032 Oneida Plaza Drive and is expected to open this spring.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Oneida area.

Company officials say the new store will bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Further, Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 21,000 associates and more than 1,100 locations nationwide.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Oneida for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Oneida area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Interested applicants can apply online here and search “Oneida, NY”.

Harbor Freight Tools currently has 10 stores in New York, and three local stores in Rome, Yorkville and Herkimer.

A grand opening date will be announced closer to opening.