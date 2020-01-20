A Third Hemp Processor is Coming to NY’s Southern Tier

A third hemp processor has set its sights on New York's Southern Tier. Great Eastern Hemp is reconfiguring a former sheltered workshop in Johnson City to produce CBD from industrial hemp. The company bought the vacant building for $2.2 million and plans to start processing later this year. Canadian company Canopy Growth broke ground on a processing plant in Broome County in July. Another venture, Southern Tier Hemp, hopes to set up shop in a former Gannett newspaper printing plant.