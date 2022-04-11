Aaron Lewis is a man of many titles. The musician is known to be a controversial Country artist, passionate singer and songwriter for the Rock band Staind, outdoorsman and dad are a few. Resident of Worthington, MA is no longer one that applies.

The home where Aaron Lewis and his family lived for 20 years is on the market at a price reduced figure of $2.9 million. Let's take a look around the 12 acres and 14,000 square foot home plus a horse barn with a 3 bedroom guest area and a fireproof walk-in vault.

Aaron Lewis purchased the 12 acre property at 184 Cudworth Lane in Worthington, MA. from Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” for $475,000. On August 9, 2021 the estate was listed at Realtor.com for $3.5 million. As of January19, 2022 the price was reduced to $2.995,000.

Aaron Lewis was born in Vermont but spent much of his life in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Even with fortune and fame Lewis didn't stray far from his roots and eventually bought the home in the Berkshires, just 90 minutes from the Capital Region.

Aaron's latest album "Frayed at Both Ends" was released 9 days after the home was relisted at a reduced rate. Lewis will be at Rivers Casino in Schenectady on Friday April 15th and Saturday April 16th. For now, let's take a look around his former home in the Berkshires.

As for Staind, there are no tour dates currently listed but the word is that the band have been writing new music for the first time in over a decade.

Tour Aaron Lewis' Former Massachusetts Home Worthington, MA

