Abandoned Catskill Game Farm For Sale! Want to Explore This Legendary Attraction?

How many times did you visit the old Catskill Game Farm in the 1970's, 80's or 90's? Maybe your parents took you when you were little and then you started bringing your kids to the world famous petting zoo before it closed in 2006.

Since being abandoned, the property at 400 Game Farm Road in Catskill, New York still offers a glimpse into what was America's premiere zoo but there are only 2 ways to see The Old Game Farm. You can either rent it or you can buy the place!

If you would like to explore the 200 acres of game farm land looking for nostalgia such as old signs, buildings and the Giraffe House, make an offer! The former Catskill Game Farm has been reimagined and is now on the market for $3.6 million via Corcoran Country Living.

The Catskill Game Farm attracted visitors from all over the world to see the more than 2000 animals and 150 species! Giraffes, Rhinos, Pygmy Hippos and more walked these grounds.

Lets see what the place looks like today and what you will get for your $3.6 million!

Explore the Old Catskill Game Farm Let's see what the Catskill Game Farm looks like in 2022.

